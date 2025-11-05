Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Eurocell (ECELF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Eurocell (OTCPK:ECELF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Eurocell is $2.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.50 to a high of $2.84. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Eurocell is 389MM, an increase of 3.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eurocell. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECELF is 1.24%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 5,182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACREX - ACR International Quality Return (IQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 3,541K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACROX - ACR Multi-Strategy Quality Return (MQR) Fund Class I Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECELF by 42.14% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 191K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECELF by 11.86% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 82K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECELF by 10.17% over the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

