Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates EUR.25 (LSE:DCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of EUR.25 (LSE:DCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.17% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EUR.25 is 6,659.39. The forecasts range from a low of 4,696.50 to a high of $9,450.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.17% from its latest reported closing price of 4,785.00.

The projected annual revenue for EUR.25 is 21,367MM, a decrease of 3.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

EUR.25 Maintains 3.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in EUR.25. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCC is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.22% to 18,848K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,982K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,988K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCC by 5.50% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 1,558K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCC by 7.67% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,537K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing an increase of 35.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCC by 47.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,305K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCC by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 814K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCC by 16.52% over the last quarter.

