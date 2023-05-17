Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Essentra (LSE:ESNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Essentra (LSE:ESNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.22% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Essentra is 285.60. The forecasts range from a low of 257.55 to a high of $330.75. The average price target represents an increase of 47.22% from its latest reported closing price of 194.00.

The projected annual revenue for Essentra is 359MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Essentra Maintains 1.70% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.70%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Essentra. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESNT is 0.18%, an increase of 32.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 33,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 11,187K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,590K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 37.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,128K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,011K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 8.97% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,267K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 23.08% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,775K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,707K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,720K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESNT by 14.11% over the last quarter.

