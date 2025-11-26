Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates easyJet plc - Depositary Receipt (ESYJY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of easyJet plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:ESYJY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for easyJet plc - Depositary Receipt is $8.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.32 to a high of $11.76. The average price target represents an increase of 44.87% from its latest reported closing price of $5.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for easyJet plc - Depositary Receipt is 8,766MM, a decrease of 13.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in easyJet plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESYJY is 0.00%, an increase of 49.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.32% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 54.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESYJY by 91.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.