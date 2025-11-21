Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Dr. Martens (DOCMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DOCMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dr. Martens is $1.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.07 to a high of $1.97. The average price target represents an increase of 34.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dr. Martens is 1,349MM, an increase of 71.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dr. Martens. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCMF is 0.07%, an increase of 40.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 98,593K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 24,100K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,203K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCMF by 45.35% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 23,805K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,032K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCMF by 35.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,799K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,867K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCMF by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Franklin Templeton Variable Insurance Products Trust - Franklin Small Cap Value Vip Fund Class 1 holds 6,113K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,131K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCMF by 43.95% over the last quarter.

