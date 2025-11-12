Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Dowlais Group (DWLAF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Dowlais Group (OTCPK:DWLAF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.21% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dowlais Group is $1.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.88 to a high of $1.41. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from its latest reported closing price of $0.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dowlais Group is 5,582MM, an increase of 31.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dowlais Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DWLAF is 0.08%, an increase of 0.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.07% to 130,365K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 30,749K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,594K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWLAF by 16.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,761K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,132K shares , representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWLAF by 8.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,535K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,005K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DWLAF by 1.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,511K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,423K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWLAF by 13.72% over the last quarter.

MNA - IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF holds 7,814K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382K shares , representing an increase of 18.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DWLAF by 40.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.