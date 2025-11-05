Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt (DPUKY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DPUKY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.39% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt is $8.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.36 to a high of $12.85. The average price target represents an increase of 0.39% from its latest reported closing price of $8.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt is 662MM, a decrease of 1.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domino's Pizza Group plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPUKY is 0.91%, an increase of 29.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.78% to 99K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMEFX - PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND I Shares holds 99K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing an increase of 25.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPUKY by 29.03% over the last quarter.

