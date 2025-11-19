Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Diploma PLC - Depositary Receipt (DPMAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Diploma PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:DPMAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.09% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Diploma PLC - Depositary Receipt is $19.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.14 to a high of $21.77. The average price target represents a decrease of 91.09% from its latest reported closing price of $215.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Diploma PLC - Depositary Receipt is 1,177MM, a decrease of 19.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diploma PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPMAY is 0.06%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPMAY by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPMAY by 3.26% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 84.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPMAY by 491.28% over the last quarter.

