Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Dialight (LSE:DIA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Dialight (LSE:DIA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.95% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dialight is 214.20. The forecasts range from a low of 212.10 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.95% from its latest reported closing price of 223.00.

The projected annual revenue for Dialight is 189MM, an increase of 11.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dialight. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIA is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 90K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 31K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

