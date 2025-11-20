Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates CVS Group (CVSGF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of CVS Group (OTCPK:CVSGF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVSGF is 0.60%, an increase of 16.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 9,282K shares.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 4,130K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 528K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing a decrease of 49.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSGF by 15.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 501K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVSGF by 7.56% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 476K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 24.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSGF by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 369K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVSGF by 8.77% over the last quarter.

