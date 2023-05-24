Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Cranswick (LSE:CWK) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Cranswick (LSE:CWK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.52% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cranswick is 3,856.73. The forecasts range from a low of 2,373.50 to a high of $4,620.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.52% from its latest reported closing price of 3,310.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cranswick is 2,430MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.11.

Cranswick Maintains 2.30% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.30%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cranswick. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.25%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 6,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 996K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 700K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 2.60% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 504K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 402K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 7.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 367K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 365K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 3.51% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.