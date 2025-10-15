Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Costain Group (CSGQF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Costain Group (OTCPK:CSGQF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.01% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Costain Group is $0.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.51 to a high of $1.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.01% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Costain Group is 1,386MM, an increase of 21.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costain Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSGQF is 0.04%, an increase of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 3,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 766K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing an increase of 41.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGQF by 117.04% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 617K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing an increase of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGQF by 84.84% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 529K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing a decrease of 57.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSGQF by 11.14% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 302K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGQF by 28.23% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 146K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSGQF by 43.87% over the last quarter.

