Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates ConvaTec Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (CNVVY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of ConvaTec Group PLC - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CNVVY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.17% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ConvaTec Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is $16.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.54 to a high of $21.11. The average price target represents an increase of 33.17% from its latest reported closing price of $12.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ConvaTec Group PLC - Depositary Receipt is 2,222MM, a decrease of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConvaTec Group PLC - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNVVY is 0.23%, an increase of 61.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 165.64% to 72K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FFOX - FundX Future Fund Opportunities ETF holds 44K shares.

FFND - The Future Fund Active ETF holds 25K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 23.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNVVY by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNVVY by 44.79% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

