Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Conduit Holdings (CNDHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Conduit Holdings (OTCPK:CNDHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.12% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Conduit Holdings is $8.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.36 to a high of $9.31. The average price target represents an increase of 22.12% from its latest reported closing price of $6.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Conduit Holdings is 1,006MM, an increase of 25.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Conduit Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNDHF is 0.17%, an increase of 101.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.61% to 6,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 2,499K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,047K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,037K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDHF by 16.57% over the last quarter.

MOWNX - Moerus Worldwide Value Fund Class N holds 677K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 20.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDHF by 25.92% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 484K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNDHF by 23.28% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 444K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNDHF by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.