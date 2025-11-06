Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Clarkson (CKNHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Clarkson (OTCPK:CKNHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.43% Downside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clarkson is $55.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.68 to a high of $59.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from its latest reported closing price of $55.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clarkson is 583MM, a decrease of 10.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarkson. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CKNHF is 0.33%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 3,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 402K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKNHF by 3.22% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 306K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 356K shares , representing a decrease of 16.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKNHF by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CKNHF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 216K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott Focus Trust holds 210K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CKNHF by 12.45% over the last quarter.

