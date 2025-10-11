Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Central Asia Metals (OTCPK:CAMLF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.03% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Central Asia Metals is $2.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.22 to a high of $3.63. The average price target represents an increase of 6.03% from its latest reported closing price of $2.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Central Asia Metals is 222MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Asia Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAMLF is 0.25%, an increase of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.31% to 11,364K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 3,802K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,267K shares , representing a decrease of 38.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMLF by 21.52% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,798K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAMLF by 0.87% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,258K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares , representing a decrease of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMLF by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 982K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAMLF by 12.39% over the last quarter.

FHESX - Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund Institutional Shares holds 594K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

