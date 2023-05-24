Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Bytes Technology Group (BYIT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Bytes Technology Group (BYIT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bytes Technology Group is 546.28. The forecasts range from a low of 484.80 to a high of $672.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.40% from its latest reported closing price of 450.00.

The projected annual revenue for Bytes Technology Group is 204MM, an increase of 10.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

Bytes Technology Group Maintains 1.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bytes Technology Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYIT is 0.12%, a decrease of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.83% to 31,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 16,323K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,123K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYIT by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,688K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYIT by 1.53% over the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,535K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,517K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYIT by 14.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 992K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

