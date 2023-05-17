Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Britvic (LSE:BVIC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Britvic (LSE:BVIC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Britvic is 949.62. The forecasts range from a low of 767.60 to a high of $1,102.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.56% from its latest reported closing price of 935.00.

The projected annual revenue for Britvic is 1,750MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

Britvic Maintains 3.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.10%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Britvic. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BVIC is 0.29%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 41,896K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 9,281K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,882K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 1.51% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,547K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,547K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,432K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 4.94% over the last quarter.

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 3,016K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 4.25% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,982K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVIC by 0.33% over the last quarter.

