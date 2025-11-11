Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Big Yellow Group (OTCPK:BYLOF) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.91% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Big Yellow Group is $16.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.08 to a high of $21.34. The average price target represents an increase of 5.91% from its latest reported closing price of $15.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Big Yellow Group is 203MM, a decrease of 0.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Yellow Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYLOF is 0.24%, an increase of 25.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 251K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 4.18% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 164K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 11.66% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 99K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 24.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 23.63% over the last quarter.

DHIYX - Diamond Hill International Fund Class Y holds 92K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing a decrease of 46.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 10.56% over the last quarter.

