Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Barratt Redrow plc - Depositary Receipt (BTDPY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Barratt Redrow plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BTDPY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.33% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barratt Redrow plc - Depositary Receipt is $13.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.93 to a high of $18.04. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Barratt Redrow plc - Depositary Receipt is 4,805MM, a decrease of 13.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barratt Redrow plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTDPY is 0.00%, an increase of 10.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 38K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Common Asset Management holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDPY by 14.25% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDPY by 77.45% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDPY by 4,463.44% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDPY by 40.91% over the last quarter.

