Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Avon Rubber (LSE:AVON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Avon Rubber (LSE:AVON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.20% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avon Rubber is 1,186.26. The forecasts range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of $1,470.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.20% from its latest reported closing price of 871.00.

The projected annual revenue for Avon Rubber is 306MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.38.

Avon Rubber Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 12.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avon Rubber. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVON is 0.05%, a decrease of 3.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 5,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ancora Advisors holds 1,533K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,314K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVON by 1.38% over the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 522K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVON by 3.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 395K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 361K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVON by 2.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 228K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVON by 2.11% over the last quarter.

