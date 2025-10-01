Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Assura (ARSSF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Assura (OTCPK:ARSSF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.64% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assura is $0.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.43 to a high of $0.96. The average price target represents an increase of 32.64% from its latest reported closing price of $0.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assura is 168MM, a decrease of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assura. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARSSF is 0.80%, an increase of 260.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 140.34% to 35,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JARIX - James Alpha Global Real Estate Investments Fund Class I holds 21,457K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,831K shares , representing an increase of 40.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSSF by 180.87% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 5,953K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares , representing a decrease of 26.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARSSF by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 2,907K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares , representing a decrease of 26.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARSSF by 1.44% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,454K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares , representing a decrease of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARSSF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 1,317K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares , representing a decrease of 41.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSSF by 14.82% over the last quarter.

