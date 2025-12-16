Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates Ashtead Group (ASHTF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.96% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ashtead Group is $77.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.85 to a high of $95.88. The average price target represents an increase of 7.96% from its latest reported closing price of $72.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ashtead Group is 10,435MM, a decrease of 3.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashtead Group. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASHTF is 0.49%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 120,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,496K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,855K shares , representing an increase of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTF by 27.90% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 13,624K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,224K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,203K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTF by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Gardner Russo & Quinn holds 5,577K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,811K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTF by 1.14% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,303K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares , representing an increase of 28.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASHTF by 53.00% over the last quarter.

