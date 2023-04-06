Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates accesso Technology Group (LSE:ACSO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2023, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of accesso Technology Group (LSE:ACSO) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in accesso Technology Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACSO is 0.31%, an increase of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 602K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.