Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates accesso Technology Group (LOQPF) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of accesso Technology Group (OTCPK:LOQPF) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of June 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for accesso Technology Group is $9.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.14 to a high of $10.93. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of $9.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for accesso Technology Group is 167MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in accesso Technology Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOQPF is 0.13%, an increase of 15.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.47% to 311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Travel Tech ETF holds 167K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOQPF by 44.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 46K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 64.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOQPF by 125.60% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOQPF by 17.60% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

