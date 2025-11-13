Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates AB Dynamics (ABDDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of AB Dynamics (OTCPK:ABDDF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in AB Dynamics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABDDF is 0.15%, an increase of 19.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPIIX - Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABDDF by 13.74% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABDDF by 24.43% over the last quarter.

GPRIX - Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABDDF by 22.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.