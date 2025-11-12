Peel Hunt Limited Reiterates 4imprint Group (FRRFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, Peel Hunt Limited reiterated coverage of 4imprint Group (OTCPK:FRRFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.20% Downside

As of October 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for 4imprint Group is $64.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.13 to a high of $75.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.20% from its latest reported closing price of $77.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 4imprint Group is 1,366MM, an increase of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in 4imprint Group. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRRFF is 0.17%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 3,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 992K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing an increase of 10.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRRFF by 4.02% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 393K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRRFF by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 245K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRRFF by 8.42% over the last quarter.

GISYX - Grandeur Peak International Stalwarts Fund Institutional Class holds 215K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing an increase of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRRFF by 31.86% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 176K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing an increase of 14.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRRFF by 1.41% over the last quarter.

