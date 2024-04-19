Peel Hunt Limited Initiates Coverage of NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Peel Hunt Limited initiated coverage of NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.93% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for NatWest Group is 304.91. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $425.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.93% from its latest reported closing price of 272.40.

The projected annual revenue for NatWest Group is 15,626MM, an increase of 10.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

NatWest Group Maintains 6.24% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.24%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.97%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in NatWest Group. This is a decrease of 214 owner(s) or 38.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWG is 0.24%, an increase of 47.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.26% to 876,274K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 123,442K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,953K shares, representing an increase of 24.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 23.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,059K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,540K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 16.26% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 70,124K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,435K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 9.49% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 49,305K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWG by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,739K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

