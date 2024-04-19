Peel Hunt Limited Initiates Coverage of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2024, Peel Hunt Limited initiated coverage of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.14% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lloyds Banking Group is 59.74. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.14% from its latest reported closing price of 51.00.

The projected annual revenue for Lloyds Banking Group is 19,335MM, an increase of 5.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

Lloyds Banking Group Maintains 5.47% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.47%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lloyds Banking Group. This is a decrease of 418 owner(s) or 55.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLOY is 0.51%, an increase of 89.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.53% to 10,109,420K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 1,187,616K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330,116K shares, representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 5.13% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 928,580K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 886,545K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 6.45% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 868,558K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871,651K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLOY by 2.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 518,566K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 396,240K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

