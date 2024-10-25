A Peek at VF's Future Earnings

VF (NYSE:VFC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VF will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The market awaits VF's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 7.06% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at VF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 0.01 0.80 0.66 EPS Actual -0.33 -0.32 0.57 0.63 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -3.0% -10.0% -14.000000000000002%

Analyst Opinions on VF

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on VF.

Analysts have provided VF with 18 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $17.28, suggesting a potential 4.28% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Levi Strauss, PVH and Capri Holdings, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Levi Strauss received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $24.57, implying a potential 48.28% upside. PVH is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $125.18, indicating a potential 655.46% upside. For Capri Holdings, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $37.4, indicating a potential 125.71% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Levi Strauss, PVH and Capri Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity VF Neutral -8.58% $991.66M -17.00% Levi Strauss Buy 0.38% $910.70M 1.08% PVH Buy -6.01% $1.25B 3.08% Capri Holdings Neutral -13.18% $689M -0.88%

Key Takeaway:

VF ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a decrease of 8.58%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $991.66M. However, it has the highest Return on Equity at -17.00%.

All You Need to Know About VF

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its apparel categories are active, outdoor, and work. Its portfolio of about a dozen brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Altra, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. Tracing its roots to 1899, the company has evolved through many brand acquisitions and dispositions.

VF's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining VF's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): VF's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -17.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): VF's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: VF's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

