Peek Under The Hood: VNQ Has 16% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (Symbol: VNQ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $92.85 per unit.

With VNQ trading at a recent price near $80.19 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.78% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VNQ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Re/Max Holdings Inc (Symbol: RMAX), Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (Symbol: PLYM), and One Liberty Properties, Inc. (Symbol: OLP). Although RMAX has traded at a recent price of $16.87/share, the average analyst target is 23.00% higher at $20.75/share. Similarly, PLYM has 17.72% upside from the recent share price of $21.52 if the average analyst target price of $25.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting OLP to reach a target price of $23.00/share, which is 17.17% above the recent price of $19.63. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RMAX, PLYM, and OLP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ $80.19 $92.85 15.78% Re/Max Holdings Inc RMAX $16.87 $20.75 23.00% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc PLYM $21.52 $25.33 17.72% One Liberty Properties, Inc. OLP $19.63 $23.00 17.17%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

