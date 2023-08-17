Peek Under The Hood: QUS Has 13% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (Symbol: QUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $139.54 per unit.

With QUS trading at a recent price near $123.33 per unit, that means that analysts see 13.14% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), HEICO Corp (Symbol: HEI), and CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET). Although FCX has traded at a recent price of $39.01/share, the average analyst target is 14.38% higher at $44.62/share. Similarly, HEI has 14.09% upside from the recent share price of $168.29 if the average analyst target price of $192.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NET to reach a target price of $69.18/share, which is 13.69% above the recent price of $60.85. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of FCX, HEI, and NET:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF QUS $123.33 $139.54 13.14% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $39.01 $44.62 14.38% HEICO Corp HEI $168.29 $192.00 14.09% CloudFlare Inc NET $60.85 $69.18 13.69%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.