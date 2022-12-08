Peek Under The Hood: IVOV Has 13% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (Symbol: IVOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $179.20 per unit.

With IVOV trading at a recent price near $158.76 per unit, that means that analysts see 12.87% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IVOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE), and Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS). Although CFR has traded at a recent price of $137.37/share, the average analyst target is 16.81% higher at $160.46/share. Similarly, CADE has 15.33% upside from the recent share price of $26.77 if the average analyst target price of $30.88/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting KSS to reach a target price of $31.17/share, which is 13.45% above the recent price of $27.47. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CFR, CADE, and KSS:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF IVOV $158.76 $179.20 12.87% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR $137.37 $160.46 16.81% Cadence Bank CADE $26.77 $30.88 15.33% Kohl's Corp. KSS $27.47 $31.17 13.45%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

