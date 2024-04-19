Peek Under The Hood: FVD Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FVD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $44.56 per unit.

With FVD trading at a recent price near $40.14 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.01% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of FVD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Novo-Nordisk AS (Symbol: NVO), TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU), and AstraZeneca plc (Symbol: AZN). Although NVO has traded at a recent price of $122.75/share, the average analyst target is 23.34% higher at $151.40/share. Similarly, TU has 19.21% upside from the recent share price of $15.78 if the average analyst target price of $18.81/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AZN to reach a target price of $80.81/share, which is 18.22% above the recent price of $68.36. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NVO, TU, and AZN:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund ETF FVD $40.14 $44.56 11.01% Novo-Nordisk AS NVO $122.75 $151.40 23.34% TELUS Corp TU $15.78 $18.81 19.21% AstraZeneca plc AZN $68.36 $80.81 18.22%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

