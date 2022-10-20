Peek Under The Hood: VOOV Has 22% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: VOOV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $158.09 per unit.

With VOOV trading at a recent price near $129.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.72% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of VOOV's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), Freeport-McMoRan Inc (Symbol: FCX), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST). Although TMUS has traded at a recent price of $135.74/share, the average analyst target is 28.01% higher at $173.76/share. Similarly, FCX has 25.90% upside from the recent share price of $28.36 if the average analyst target price of $35.70/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting HST to reach a target price of $21.79/share, which is 24.27% above the recent price of $17.53. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TMUS, FCX, and HST:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV $129.88 $158.09 21.72% T-Mobile US Inc TMUS $135.74 $173.76 28.01% Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX $28.36 $35.70 25.90% Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST $17.53 $21.79 24.27%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

