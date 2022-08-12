Peek Under The Hood: QCLN Has 18% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QCLN), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $77.42 per unit.

With QCLN trading at a recent price near $65.89 per unit, that means that analysts see 17.50% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of QCLN's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (Symbol: LICY), Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (Symbol: BLDP), and FTC Solar Inc (Symbol: FTCI). Although LICY has traded at a recent price of $7.76/share, the average analyst target is 50.95% higher at $11.71/share. Similarly, BLDP has 31.03% upside from the recent share price of $8.65 if the average analyst target price of $11.33/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting FTCI to reach a target price of $6.00/share, which is 18.81% above the recent price of $5.05. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LICY, BLDP, and FTCI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF QCLN $65.89 $77.42 17.50% Li-Cycle Holdings Corp LICY $7.76 $11.71 50.95% Ballard Power Systems, Inc. BLDP $8.65 $11.33 31.03% FTC Solar Inc FTCI $5.05 $6.00 18.81%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.