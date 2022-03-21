Peek Under The Hood: PBUS Has 18% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: PBUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $53.10 per unit.

With PBUS trading at a recent price near $44.88 per unit, that means that analysts see 18.32% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: LBRDA), Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), and The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD). Although LBRDA has traded at a recent price of $137.21/share, the average analyst target is 59.61% higher at $219.00/share. Similarly, LYFT has 57.95% upside from the recent share price of $38.62 if the average analyst target price of $61.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TTD to reach a target price of $97.47/share, which is 41.65% above the recent price of $68.81. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LBRDA, LYFT, and TTD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF PBUS $44.88 $53.10 18.32% LBRDA $137.21 $219.00 59.61% Lyft Inc LYFT $38.62 $61.00 57.95% The Trade Desk Inc TTD $68.81 $97.47 41.65%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

