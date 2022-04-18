Peek Under The Hood: LRGF Has 16% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (Symbol: LRGF), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $50.63 per unit.

With LRGF trading at a recent price near $43.69 per unit, that means that analysts see 15.89% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of LRGF's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC), Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX), and T Rowe Price Group Inc. (Symbol: TROW). Although IAC has traded at a recent price of $95.95/share, the average analyst target is 76.92% higher at $169.75/share. Similarly, CGNX has 26.51% upside from the recent share price of $70.22 if the average analyst target price of $88.83/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TROW to reach a target price of $173.89/share, which is 25.14% above the recent price of $138.96. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of IAC, CGNX, and TROW:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF LRGF $43.69 $50.63 15.89% IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC $95.95 $169.75 76.92% Cognex Corp CGNX $70.22 $88.83 26.51% T Rowe Price Group Inc. TROW $138.96 $173.89 25.14%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

