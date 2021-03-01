Peek Under The Hood: JKD Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: JKD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $240.97 per unit.
With JKD trading at a recent price near $216.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.29% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JKD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $329.36/share, the average analyst target is 22.05% higher at $402.00/share. Similarly, ANTM has 19.82% upside from the recent share price of $303.19 if the average analyst target price of $363.27/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UNH to reach a target price of $393.31/share, which is 18.39% above the recent price of $332.22. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, ANTM, and UNH:
Combined, SPGI, ANTM, and UNH represent 5.13% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:
.hctblstyle { font-family: Arial; font-size: 12px; width: 100%; }.hctblstyle th { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #999999; background-color: #EFEFEF; }.hctblstyle td { padding: 2px; border-bottom: 1px solid #AAAAAA; background-color: #FEFEFE; }
|Name
|Symbol
|Recent Price
|Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target
|% Upside to Target
|iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF
|JKD
|$216.52
|$240.97
|11.29%
|S&P Global Inc
|SPGI
|$329.36
|$402.00
|22.05%
|Anthem Inc
|ANTM
|$303.19
|$363.27
|19.82%
|UnitedHealth Group Inc
|UNH
|$332.22
|$393.31
|18.39%
Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.
10 ETFs With Most Upside To Analyst Targets »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.