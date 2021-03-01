Peek Under The Hood: JKD Has 11% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: JKD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $240.97 per unit.

With JKD trading at a recent price near $216.52 per unit, that means that analysts see 11.29% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of JKD's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are S&P Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI), Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), and UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH). Although SPGI has traded at a recent price of $329.36/share, the average analyst target is 22.05% higher at $402.00/share. Similarly, ANTM has 19.82% upside from the recent share price of $303.19 if the average analyst target price of $363.27/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting UNH to reach a target price of $393.31/share, which is 18.39% above the recent price of $332.22. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SPGI, ANTM, and UNH:

Combined, SPGI, ANTM, and UNH represent 5.13% of the iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF. Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF JKD $216.52 $240.97 11.29% S&P Global Inc SPGI $329.36 $402.00 22.05% Anthem Inc ANTM $303.19 $363.27 19.82% UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH $332.22 $393.31 18.39%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

