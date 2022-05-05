Peek Under The Hood: IYJ Has 21% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (Symbol: IYJ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $122.80 per unit.

With IYJ trading at a recent price near $101.39 per unit, that means that analysts see 21.11% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IYJ's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI). Although CNM has traded at a recent price of $24.25/share, the average analyst target is 21.88% higher at $29.55/share. Similarly, SNDR has 21.68% upside from the recent share price of $24.49 if the average analyst target price of $29.80/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting AWI to reach a target price of $106.00/share, which is 21.16% above the recent price of $87.49. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNM, SNDR, and AWI:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ $101.39 $122.80 21.11% Core & Main Inc CNM $24.25 $29.55 21.88% Schneider National Inc SNDR $24.49 $29.80 21.68% Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI $87.49 $106.00 21.16%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

