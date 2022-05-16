Peek Under The Hood: IWL Has 29% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (Symbol: IWL), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $123.00 per unit.

With IWL trading at a recent price near $95.18 per unit, that means that analysts see 29.23% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IWL's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are (Symbol: RIVN), Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), and Atlassian Corp PLC (Symbol: TEAM). Although RIVN has traded at a recent price of $26.70/share, the average analyst target is 217.49% higher at $84.77/share. Similarly, UBER has 129.07% upside from the recent share price of $24.39 if the average analyst target price of $55.87/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting TEAM to reach a target price of $375.69/share, which is 98.88% above the recent price of $188.90. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of RIVN, UBER, and TEAM:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Russell Top 200 ETF IWL $95.18 $123.00 29.23% RIVN $26.70 $84.77 217.49% Uber Technologies Inc UBER $24.39 $55.87 129.07% Atlassian Corp PLC TEAM $188.90 $375.69 98.88%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

