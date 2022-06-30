Peek Under The Hood: IVOO Has 34% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (Symbol: IVOO), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $206.94 per unit.

With IVOO trading at a recent price near $154.62 per unit, that means that analysts see 33.84% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IVOO's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), and Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP). Although HOG has traded at a recent price of $31.44/share, the average analyst target is 67.94% higher at $52.80/share. Similarly, HWC has 38.59% upside from the recent share price of $44.53 if the average analyst target price of $61.71/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting NSP to reach a target price of $132.50/share, which is 36.25% above the recent price of $97.25. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of HOG, HWC, and NSP:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF IVOO $154.62 $206.94 33.84% Harley-Davidson Inc HOG $31.44 $52.80 67.94% Hancock Whitney Corp HWC $44.53 $61.71 38.59% Insperity Inc NSP $97.25 $132.50 36.25%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

