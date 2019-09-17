Peek Under The Hood: IJR Has 10% Upside

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $88.53 per unit.

With IJR trading at a recent price near $80.67 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.74% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of IJR's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (Symbol: GIII), Core Mark Holding Co Inc (Symbol: CORE), and Walker & Dunlop Inc (Symbol: WD). Although GIII has traded at a recent price of $25.92/share, the average analyst target is 20.03% higher at $31.11/share. Similarly, CORE has 17.87% upside from the recent share price of $32.24 if the average analyst target price of $38.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting WD to reach a target price of $66.67/share, which is 17.54% above the recent price of $56.72. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of GIII, CORE, and WD:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR $80.67 $88.53 9.74% G-III Apparel Group Ltd. GIII $25.92 $31.11 20.03% Core Mark Holding Co Inc CORE $32.24 $38.00 17.87% Walker & Dunlop Inc WD $56.72 $66.67 17.54%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

