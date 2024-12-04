A Peek at UiPath's Future Earnings

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate UiPath to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds UiPath's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.04% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at UiPath's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.12 0.16 0.07 EPS Actual 0.04 0.13 0.22 0.12 Price Change % -6.0% -34.0% -7.000000000000001% 27.0%

UiPath Share Price Analysis

Shares of UiPath were trading at $14.38 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.57%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on UiPath

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UiPath.

Analysts have provided UiPath with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $15.55, suggesting a potential 8.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dolby Laboratories, SentinelOne and CommVault Systems, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Dolby Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, indicating a potential 595.41% upside. SentinelOne is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, indicating a potential 108.62% upside. As per analysts' assessments, CommVault Systems is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $185.67, suggesting a potential 1191.17% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Dolby Laboratories, SentinelOne and CommVault Systems, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UiPath Neutral 10.07% $252.93M -4.46% Dolby Laboratories Outperform 4.90% $270.81M 2.39% SentinelOne Outperform 33.14% $148.24M -4.26% CommVault Systems Buy 16.06% $190.42M 5.56%

Key Takeaway:

UiPath ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, UiPath is at the bottom.

Delving into UiPath's Background

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

UiPath's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UiPath's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.07% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -27.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UiPath's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, UiPath adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for UiPath visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.