A Peek at Standex International's Future Earnings

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Standex International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00.

Standex International bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.24, leading to a 2.07% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Standex International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.67 1.70 1.72 1.67 EPS Actual 1.91 1.71 1.76 1.75 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Standex International's Stock Performance

Shares of Standex International were trading at $142.36 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Standex International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Standex International.

The consensus rating for Standex International is Outperform, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $220.8 implies a potential 55.1% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kennametal, Hillman Solns and Albany International, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential 83.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $10.6, suggesting a potential 92.55% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Albany International, with an average 1-year price target of $82.33, suggesting a potential 42.17% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Kennametal, Hillman Solns and Albany International are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Standex International Outperform 6.40% $71.45M 0.13% Kennametal Neutral -2.68% $145.03M 1.44% Hillman Solns Neutral 0.50% $166.68M -0.10% Albany International Buy -11.34% $90.32M 1.83%

Key Takeaway:

Standex International ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Standex International's Background

Standex International Corp is an industrial manufacturer of different products and services used in commercial and industrial markets. It has five reportable segments; Electronics; Engraving; Scientific; Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions. The maximum revenue is generated from its Electronics segment which is a component and value-added services provider of both sensing and switching technologies as well as magnetic power conversion components and assemblies, like custom wound transformers and inductors, current sense technology, value-added assemblies, and mechanical packaging among others. Geographically, it derives key revenue from the United States and the rest from Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa (EMEA), and other regions.

Key Indicators: Standex International's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Standex International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.4% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Standex International's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Standex International's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

