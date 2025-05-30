A Peek at Science Applications Intl's Future Earnings

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Science Applications Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15.

The announcement from Science Applications Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 1.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 2.09 2.16 1.85 1.92 EPS Actual 2.57 2.61 2.05 1.92 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of Science Applications Intl's Stock

Shares of Science Applications Intl were trading at $115.31 as of May 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Science Applications Intl

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Science Applications Intl.

The consensus rating for Science Applications Intl is Neutral, derived from 6 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $131.83 implies a potential 14.33% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FTI Consulting, Amentum Holdings and KBR, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FTI Consulting, with an average 1-year price target of $178.0, suggesting a potential 54.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential 78.54% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KBR, with an average 1-year price target of $61.2, suggesting a potential 46.93% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for FTI Consulting, Amentum Holdings and KBR, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Science Applications Intl Neutral 5.81% $232M 6.15% FTI Consulting Neutral -3.26% $289.35M 2.81% Amentum Holdings Buy 70.21% $367M 0.09% KBR Buy 13.04% $298M 8.08%

Key Takeaway:

Science Applications Intl is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. In terms of gross profit, it is at the top among its peers. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

About Science Applications Intl

Science Applications International Corp provides technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services mainly to the U.S. government. Specifically, it offers end-to-end solutions spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of the customer's entire IT infrastructure. The company has two reportable segments which include Defense and Intelligence and the Civilian segment. Maximum revenue is generated from its Defense and Intelligence segment, which provides a diverse portfolio of national security solutions to the Department of Defence (DoD) and the Intelligence Community of the United States Government. The Civilian segment provides solutions to the civilian markets, encompassing federal, state, and local governments.

Financial Milestones: Science Applications Intl's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Science Applications Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.81% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Science Applications Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Science Applications Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Science Applications Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.52.

To track all earnings releases for Science Applications Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SAIC

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Jefferies Maintains Hold Hold Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SAIC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.