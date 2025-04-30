A Peek at Red Rock Resorts's Future Earnings

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Red Rock Resorts to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The announcement from Red Rock Resorts is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.52 0.66 0.67 EPS Actual 0.76 0.48 0.59 0.68 Price Change % 1.0% -4.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts were trading at $43.59 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Red Rock Resorts

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Red Rock Resorts.

Analysts have given Red Rock Resorts a total of 9 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $52.89, indicating a potential 21.34% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Genius Sports, PENN Entertainment and Intl Game Tech, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genius Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $12.06, suggesting a potential 72.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $22.17, suggesting a potential 49.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Intl Game Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 54.12% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Genius Sports, PENN Entertainment and Intl Game Tech, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Red Rock Resorts Outperform 7.13% $302.52M 23.85% Genius Sports Buy 38.03% $47.45M -5.00% PENN Entertainment Neutral 19.61% $546.40M -4.50% Intl Game Tech Buy -4.12% $286M 13.91%

Key Takeaway:

Red Rock Resorts ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the top.

Discovering Red Rock Resorts: A Closer Look

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Key Indicators: Red Rock Resorts's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 23.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 15.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

