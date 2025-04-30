A Peek at OneWater Marine's Future Earnings

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect OneWater Marine to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The announcement from OneWater Marine is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.30, leading to a 3.49% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at OneWater Marine's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.84 0.15 2.12 0.68 EPS Actual -0.54 -0.36 1.05 0.67 Price Change % 3.0% -6.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine were trading at $14.75 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on OneWater Marine

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on OneWater Marine.

With 3 analyst ratings, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $16.67, indicating a potential 13.02% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and RumbleON, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RumbleON, with an average 1-year price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential 71.19% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and RumbleON, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity OneWater Marine Buy 3.24% $84.05M -3.35% RumbleON Neutral -13.37% $67.50M -94.00%

Key Takeaway:

OneWater Marine ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peer. However, it lags behind in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, OneWater Marine is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational marine retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Dealership and Distribution. The Dealership segment is involved in selling new and pre-owned boats. It also arranges financing and insurance products, provides repairs and maintenance services, offers marine-related parts and accessories, and supplies slip and storage accommodations at certain locations. The Distribution segment focuses on the manufacturing, assembly, and distribution of marine-related products. These products are supplied to distributors, box retailers, and online retailers through a network of warehouses and distribution centers. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Dealership segment.

OneWater Marine's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: OneWater Marine's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: OneWater Marine's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneWater Marine's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: OneWater Marine's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.98, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for OneWater Marine visit their earnings calendar on our site.

