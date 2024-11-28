A Peek at MINISO Group Holding's Future Earnings

MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MINISO Group Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

MINISO Group Holding bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MINISO Group Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.33 0.27 0.25 EPS Actual 0.28 0.27 0.30 0.28 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 8.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of MINISO Group Holding's Stock

Shares of MINISO Group Holding were trading at $17.4 as of November 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.72%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about MINISO Group Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on MINISO Group Holding.

With 3 analyst ratings, MINISO Group Holding has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.93, indicating a potential 31.78% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Ollie's Bargain Outlet, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ollie's Bargain Outlet Outperform 12.41% $219.03M 3.14%

Key Takeaway:

MINISO Group Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 12.41%. The company also lags behind in Gross Profit, standing at $219.03M. Additionally, its Return on Equity is at 3.14%, indicating a lower performance compared to its peers.

Get to Know MINISO Group Holding Better

MINISO Group Holding Ltd is a retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The company's product categories include home decor, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care, snacks, fragrance and perfumes, and stationery and gifts. Its segment includes the MINISO brand, which is engaged in the Design, buying and sale of lifestyle products, and the TOP TOY brand, which is engaged in the Design, buying and sale of pop toys. The company generates maximum revenue from the MINISO brand segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from China.

Financial Insights: MINISO Group Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MINISO Group Holding's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.08% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MINISO Group Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: MINISO Group Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for MINISO Group Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.