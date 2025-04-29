A Peek at MiMedx Group's Future Earnings

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that MiMedx Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

MiMedx Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MiMedx Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.04 0.08 0.04 EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.07 Price Change % 2.0% 20.0% -10.0% 19.0%

Tracking MiMedx Group's Stock Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group were trading at $6.83 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MiMedx Group

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MiMedx Group.

With 1 analyst ratings, MiMedx Group has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $13.0, indicating a potential 90.34% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CareDx, Vir Biotechnology and Iovance Biotherapeutics, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CareDx, with an average 1-year price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential 344.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vir Biotechnology, with an average 1-year price target of $58.2, suggesting a potential 752.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $16.72, suggesting a potential 144.8% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CareDx, Vir Biotechnology and Iovance Biotherapeutics, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MiMedx Group Outperform 7.00% $76.00M 3.98% CareDx Buy 32.04% $58.40M 23.94% Vir Biotechnology Buy 17.45% $10.59M -8.75% Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 15189.21% $28.15M -10.59%

Key Takeaway:

MiMedx Group ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering MiMedx Group: A Closer Look

MiMedx Group Inc develops and markets regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants made from the human amniotic membrane, birth tissues, and human skin & bone. Its products are primarily targeted towards the wound-care, burn, surgical, sports medicine, and orthopedics markets. MiMedx's key products are allografts processed from amniotic tissue, which include EpiFix for external use and AmnioFix for internal use. AmnioCord, AmnioFill, EpiBurn, and EpiCord are some of its other products. Also, it sells allografts for ophthalmic surgery and dental applications through licenses to third parties.

MiMedx Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, MiMedx Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.0% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: MiMedx Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.01% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MiMedx Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: MiMedx Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for MiMedx Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

